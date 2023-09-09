Week 5 of the Hawaii high school football season wrapped up on Saturday, which included a matchup between the state’s best team taking on the country’s best on the road.

Kahuku took a trip to Southern California to take on Mater Dei in Santa Ana and lost to the top-ranked Monarchs 55-8, who are the consensus top team in the country.

On Saturday, the Red Raiders were done in by five turnovers in the first half and weren’t able to keep up with the Monarchs, who boast the nation’s top roster. Kahuku’s schedule doesn’t get any easier, as it’ll host the No. 3 team in the country, California’s St. John Bosco, next week.

The rest of Saturday’s scores are below. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

Hawaii Prep 18, Kohala 14

Molokai 35, Lanai 6

Keeau at No. 8 Konawaena, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Kapaa at Waimea, 6:30 p.m.

McKinley at No. 12 Pearl City, 6 p.m.

Hana at Seabury Hall, 10 a.m.

Roosevelt at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

Kailua at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

Damien vs. Pac-Five, 7 p.m., at Farrington

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Maui at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.