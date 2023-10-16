After a wild weekend in the national high school football landscape, Kahuku remained No. 8 in the latest MaxPreps rankings released Monday.

On Friday, No. 9 St. John Bosco defeated previously undefeated No. 1 Mater Dei 28-0 in a showdown between California’s top two teams. The then-No. 8 Red Raiders were idle after Leilehua forfeited the matchup, but they beat St. John Bosco in September, leading to a shakeup in the rankings.

Buford High School of Georgia, the No. 5 team in the MaxPreps rankings, lost 31-24 to unranked Mill Creek on Friday as well. Buford has dropped to 17, while Mill Creek elevated to 9.

Meanwhile, St. John Bosco elevated to No. 3, while Mater Dei, which defeated Kahuku earlier in the year, dropped to No. 5.

Kahuku will next take the field during the OIA playoffs, where they await the winner of Friday’s game between Kapolei and Moanalua.

Meanwhile, Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas went from No. 2 to No. 1 following Mater Dei’s loss. The Gaels are led by University of Hawaii quarterback commit Micah Alejado.