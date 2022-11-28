From preseason to the end of the season, no team was considered better than the Kahuku Red Raiders to the voters of the Cover2 Hawaii high school football rankings.

The Red Raiders won their second consecutive HHSAA Open Division title last Friday in a 20-0 defensive masterclass over Punahou.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Red Raiders earned all 20 points by a panel of voters from all football-playing islands.

Meanwhile, HHSAA Division I champion Konawaena finished No. 5, its highest finish in Cover2 poll history.

The full poll can be seen below: