The stage is officially set.

Kahuku and Punahou will meet for the HHSAA Open Division football crown next week after both school won their respective matchups on Friday night.

Kahuku (11-2) beat Campbell 32-7 in the first semifinal behind its fierce defense, which sacked Sabers (7-4) quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele eight times and intercepted him four times.

In the second semifinal, Punahou ousted de facto host Mililani 52-24. The Buffanblu improved to 10-1 for the 2022 season, while Mililani’s 2022 season ends at 7-5.

Perennially considered to be among the top football programs in the state, Punahou and Kahuku have not met in a state championship game since the 2012 Division I championship game, which the Red Raiders won 42-20.

Punahou, playing in its first state tournament since 2016, will appear in its first state championship game since 2014, back when it lost a 53-45 instant classic to Mililani.

Kickoff between the Buffanblu and Red Raiders is set for 7 p.m. at Mililani High School on Nov. 25.