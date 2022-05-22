With a bevy of returning impact players from its 2021 state title team and a stable of underclassmen ready to enter the fold, Kahuku High School is shaping up to have one of its greatest football teams in its storied history in 2022.

In September, the Red Raiders will be put to the test on the national stage.

The Red Raiders are set to travel to Southern California to face national powerhouse St. John Bosco on Sept. 17, both schools have confirmed to KHON2.

The game will take place at Panish Family Stadium, which seats 5,000, at Bosco’s campus in Bellflower, Calif. It will also be the home opener for the Braves.

St. John Bosco has won three state championships in California since 2013, including a share of the national championship in 2013 and the consensus national title in 2019. The Braves went 10-2 in 2021.

Last season, Kahuku went 10-0 to win its first state title since 2015 but were unranked nationally, likely due to the fact that its season did not officially start until mid-October because of the amount of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii at the time.

A road win at Bosco in September would undoubtedly thrust the Red Raiders within the purview of the national rankings once again. Most recently, Kahuku spent portions of the 2016 and 2017 seasons ranked in the Top 25 by USA Today and MaxPreps.

In 2022, the Red Raiders return Cover2 Marcus Mariota Hawaii Player of the Year Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho, Cover2 Defensive Player of the Year Liona Lefau, and impact players Leonard Ah You and Brock Fonoimoana, among others. Additionally, Maximum Fonoimoana and Mana Carvalho, the younger brothers of Brock and Kaikai, have both seen their college recruitments pick up steam heading into their sophomore years of high school.

Season 10 of Cover2 will premiere in the fall.