The 2023 high school football season officially kicks off on Friday evening in Hawaii. Despite losing a handful of impact players, Kahuku remains the team to beat.

The Red Raiders return a bevy of talent, including running back Vaaimalae Fonoti, linebacker Maximum Fonoimoana, receiver Mana Carvalho, and defensive backs Aiden Manutai and Madden Soliai.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Despite its storied history, Kahuku has never won three straight Hawaii state football titles. Could 2023 be the year?

“With this team, we cannot rely on the athletes that we had last year or the year before,” head coach Sterling Carvalho said. “This is a new team, and so with this team, we have to let them know that they are the masters of their own destiny now, not last year. So they got to put in the work and this is their time now to step up.

“They’re hungry. They know what’s at stake, right? A three-peat is up for grabs right now this year, and these players have been working hard all offseason:”