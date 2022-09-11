Kahuku’s upcoming game at St. John Bosco, the top-ranked high school football team in the nation, will be televised on Bally Sports SoCal.

Bally Sports SoCal is available to most cable subscribers who have Spectrum or Hawaiian Telcom in Hawaii.

Kickoff between the Red Raiders and Braves is set for 4:30 p.m. HST on Saturday at St. John Bosco’s campus in Bellflower, Calif.

At 3-0, St. John Bosco is ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps. Bosco has outscored its opponents 143-21 thus far.

Kahuku, the defending state champion and winners of 14 straight overall, are 4-0 in 2022 and ranked No. 38 by MaxPreps. However, without reigning Cover2 Marcus Mariota State Player of the Year Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho due to injury, the Red Raiders won their last two games against Punahou and Campbell by a combined 17 points.