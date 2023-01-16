On Thursday, NFL Network will air a 30-minute feature on the Kahuku High School football team as part of its NFL 360 lineup.

The segment airs on Thursday at 3 p.m. HST on NFL Network, while another showing will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, which will lead into the 2023 Polynesian Bowl at Kamehameha’s Kuniakea Stadium.

The Red Raiders have won two straight HHSAA Open Division titles and have not lost to a team from Hawaii since 2019.

NFL Network’s segment on Kahuku is separate from another planned series on Kahuku, which had a crew from HBO follow the Red Raiders during their 2021 season.