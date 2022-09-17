The Kahuku football team’s 14-game winning streak came to an end with a 34-7 loss at national No. 1 St. John Bosco on Saturday evening in Bellflower, Calif.

Without star receiver Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho, who was unavailable due to injury, the Red Raiders were limited on offense and could not generate much offense until an Aiden Manutai touchdown reception with 2:04 left in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Red Raiders is a game against Kapolei before hosting national No. 3 St. Frances of Maryland on Sept. 30.

Kahuku’s 14-game winning streak was the longest the program has had since its 18-game winning streak, which ran from 2015 to 2016 and was snapped on the road by Bishop Gorman (Nevada).

Both of Kahuku’s 2021-2022 and 2015-2016 winning streaks were snapped by the No. 1 team in the country.