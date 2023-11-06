After its stunning loss to Mililani in the OIA Open Division championship game on Saturday, the Kahuku football team is no longer nationally ranked by MaxPreps.

The Red Raiders, who were No. 8 in the country last week, fell all the way out of the updated Top 25 rankings on Monday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Mililani (10-1) is now No. 50 in the MaxPreps national composite rankings, followed by Kahuku (10-2) at 51.

There is a chance the Trojans and Red Raiders meet again, as both teams are on opposite sides of the four-team HHSAA Open Division tournament bracket.