After a memorable 2022 season in which it won its second straight HHSAA Open Division title, Kahuku also ends the year recognized as one of the nation’s best.

The Red Raiders were ranked 25th in the final MaxPreps Top 25, which was released on Monday. It is the first time they have been ranked nationally since 2017.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kahuku entered the year unranked and finished 12-2. Its two losses were to St. John Bosco of California, which finished first, and to St. Frances Academy in Maryland, which finished eighth.

By virtue of its No. 1 ranking, St. John Bosco was named national champion by MaxPreps for the first time since 2019. The Braves are set to make a trip to play at Kahuku’s Carlton E Weimer Athletic Field next fall to take on the Red Raiders in the North Shore.

The final USA Today Super 25 was released on Tuesday morning. Kahuku was not ranked, while St. John Bosco was named the top team again.