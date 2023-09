After its unprecedented win over St. John Bosco last week, the Kahuku football team continued to roll, blazing past Nanakuli 56-7 on Saturday night.

The rest of Saturday’s scores are below as Week 7 of the Hawaii high school football season came to a close:

No. 7 Kapolei 51, Kailua 7

No. 10 Kapaa 42, Kauai 6

Molokai 47, Hana 0

Keaau 53, Waiakea 0

Kau 60, Kohala 14

Kaiser 33, McKinley 0

Kaimuki 13, Kalani 12

King Kekaulike 28, Maui 18