In a battle between No. 1 Kahuku and No. 3 Mililani for OIA Open Division supremacy, it was the Red Raiders who prevailed 35-0 on Friday night at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Both the Red Raiders and Trojans have qualified for the four-team HHSAA Open Division tournament, where they’ll be joined by Campbell, who outlasted Kapolei 49-42 for the OIA’s third and final spot in the HHSAA Tournament.

Mililani (7-4) and Kahuku (10-2) have been the cream of the crop in the OIA over the years, as every OIA top-tier title since 2007 has been won by either the Trojans or the Red Raiders.

Entering Friday, Mililani in particular had served as Kahuku’s biggest in-state competition, holding early leads in both of its previous matchups.

Friday’s game between the Red Raiders and Trojans appeared to be another tight one, with Kahuku holding a slim 7-0 lead, but the top-ranked team in the state pulled away and outscored Mililani 28-0 in the second half.

The Red Raiders have not lost a game to a team from Hawaii since 2019.

The final spot in the HHSAA Open Division tournament goes to the ILH champion, which can be clinched by Punahou if it can defeat Saint Louis on Saturday night at Skippa Diaz Stadium.