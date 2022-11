Kahuku High School won its second straight HHSAA football Open Division state title on Friday night with a 20-0 win over Punahou at Mililani.

Kahuku ends the 2022 season at 12-2.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Punahou, which last won a football state title in 2014, finishes its 2022 campaign 9-2.

Stay with KHON2 as this developing story will be updated.