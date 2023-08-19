In the marquee matchup of Week 2 of the high school football season in Hawaii, Kahuku asserted its dominance over the rest of the state, routing Saint Louis at home 52-17 on Saturday night.

The Red Raiders improved to 2-0 and were led by a sensational two-way effort from junior Kaimana Carvalho, who had three tackles, one receiving touchdowns and a stunning five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Below are the rest of the high school football scores from across the state on Saturday:

Damien 37, Nanakuli 32

Kapolei 63, Radford 14

Kalani 20, McKinley 0

Konawaena 74, Waiakea 0

Kapa’a 63, Saint Louis II 7

Mililani 63, Kailua 7

Campbell 61, Aiea 0

Keaau 49, Kealakehe 28