In the marquee matchup of Week 2 of the high school football season in Hawaii, Kahuku asserted its dominance over the rest of the state, routing Saint Louis at home 52-17 on Saturday night.
The Red Raiders improved to 2-0 and were led by a sensational two-way effort from junior Kaimana Carvalho, who had three tackles, one receiving touchdowns and a stunning five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Below are the rest of the high school football scores from across the state on Saturday:
Damien 37, Nanakuli 32
Kapolei 63, Radford 14
Kalani 20, McKinley 0
Konawaena 74, Waiakea 0
Kapa’a 63, Saint Louis II 7
Mililani 63, Kailua 7
Campbell 61, Aiea 0
Keaau 49, Kealakehe 28