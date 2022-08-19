Kado Baseball’s 13U team wrapped up its summer with a 5-1 win over Pittsfield, Mass. on Friday in the Babe Ruth World Series championship game.

Kado Baseball was the Pacific Southwest representative, while Pittsfield represented the New England region.

Jonah Brub got the win on the mound, while Jadon Anzai notched the save.

Anzai was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, while Brub also made the All-Tournament team.

Kado baseball finished play at the 13U Babe Ruth World Series 6-0.

Kado baseball’s 13U roster is below:

Jonah Brub, Jadon Anzai, Cohen Adaro, Jace Akiona, Zion Bates, Mason Grado, Rand Gushiken, La’akea Inglis, J.D. Miyamoto, Kawai Park, Jonah Parker, Max Taniguchi, Titan Udani-Flood, Iona Uyehara, Trycen Kaimiola, Oakela Wheeler. The team was managed by Sam Bustillos, along with coaches Donny Kadokawa, Kaulana Park and Ronald Naumu.