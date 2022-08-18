The Kado 13U baseball team, representatives of the Pacific Southwest Region, routed the Mid-Atlantic region 11-1 on Thursday to advance to the Babe Ruth 13U World Series championship game.

The 13U Babe Ruth World Series championship game begins at 7 a.m. HST. Kado will play against the New England region.

At 4-0, Kado is the lone undefeated team in the Babe Ruth World Series.

To watch Friday’s championship game, click here.

The game can also be tracked live on the GameChanger app or website.