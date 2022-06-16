Ka Makana Ali’i is hosting a free keiki football camp featuring NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

The camp will take place at the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The camp is open to 200 kids aged 7 to 14 and will focus on fundamentals and sportsmanship. Registration can be found here.

On Friday, June 24, a “Draft Day” event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., where campers must pick up their uniforms. Also part of the Draft Day event is a Q&A between Rice and Kapolei football coach and local media personality Darren Hernandez from 5:15 to 6 p.m.

Rice is considered by many to be the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, racking up 22,895 receiving yards and 197 touchdowns, as well as three Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers, who he played for from 1985 to 2000.