Justus Jackson sparks a run in Rainbow Warriors debut but Hawai’i falls to South Florida in Diamond Head Classic

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team suffered a second straight loss in the Diamond Head Classic on Thursday night with a 76-69 loss to South Florida.

The Rainbow Warriors, who were again playing without post players Mate Colina and Bernardo Da Silva who are out due to COVID protocols and injury respectively were out rebounded by the Bulls 35-22.

In the loss, sophomore guard Noel Coleman who entered the game having scored 54 points in his last two games, led the Rainbow Warriors once again with 22 points.

Recently added freshman guard Justus Jackson made his debut for UH and provided an instant spark. The Rainbows trailed 48-41 in the second half when he first checked in and over the next three minutes UH would jump out to a 51-50 lead as he dished out an assist before checking out. He did not return and finished +8 in three minutes.

#HawaiiMBB freshman Justus Jackson makes his 'Bows debut by helping spark a 7-0 run for UH to tie the game at 48 vs. South Florida w/ 8:46 remaining in 2nd Half #GoBows — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 24, 2021

The Rainbow Warriors now fall to 4-5 on the season and will face Northern Iowa in the DHC seventh place game on Saturday at 10:30am.