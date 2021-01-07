Justin Thomas co-leads after opening round of 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, HAWAII – JANUARY 07: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course on January 07, 2021 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

2020 Tournament Champion, Justin Thomas, is picking up right where he left off a year ago in Maui, carding a bogey-free, 65, to move to the top of the leaderboard after the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“It was a good day. I didn’t do anything crazy. I didn’t go anything great. I didn’t do anything bad. We didn’t have very much wind and soft greens make this course very scoreable,” Thomas said after his round, “I think the scores show that. I made a couple of putts when I feel like I needed to. Overall, it was a solid opening round.”

The 2-time winner is looking to become the 1st back-to-back champion at Kapalua since 2010.

1st Rd @Sentry_TOC recap:#ValleyIsle views were on full display 😍

Justin Thomas picks up right where he left off in 2020. Shooting a clean, bogey-free 65. He co-lead at -8. #Hawaii adapted son Collin Morikawa begins his 2021 w/ a solid round of 69.

PGA Champion, Collin Morikawa, is off to a solid start, opening with a 4-under, 69. It’s been well documented that Morikawa has plenty of Hawai’i roots with both grandparents between O’ahu and Maui.

It was a near ideal day at the Plantation Course and players took advantage. Eleven of the 42-player field shot 5-under or better. Former Turtle Bay pro, Tony Finau, is one of only two players shot over par in the opening round.