Justin Thomas co-leads after opening round of 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

2020 Tournament Champion, Justin Thomas, is picking up right where he left off a year ago in Maui, carding a bogey-free, 65, to move to the top of the leaderboard after the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
“It was a good day. I didn’t do anything crazy. I didn’t go anything great. I didn’t do anything bad. We didn’t have very much wind and soft greens make this course very scoreable,” Thomas said after his round, “I think the scores show that. I made a couple of putts when I feel like I needed to. Overall, it was a solid opening round.”
The 2-time winner is looking to become the 1st back-to-back champion at Kapalua since 2010.
PGA Champion, Collin Morikawa, is off to a solid start, opening with a 4-under, 69. It’s been well documented that Morikawa has plenty of Hawai’i roots with both grandparents between O’ahu and Maui.
It was a near ideal day at the Plantation Course and players took advantage. Eleven of the 42-player field shot 5-under or better. Former Turtle Bay pro, Tony Finau, is one of only two players shot over par in the opening round.