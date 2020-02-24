June Jones leads Houston to XFL’s lone unbeaten start through Week 3

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Head coach June Jones of the Houston Roughnecks walks across the sidelines during the second quarter of a football game against the Tampa Bay Vipers at Raymond James Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

After three weeks of XFL action, June Jones’ Houston Roughnecks are the only undefeated team remaining.

The former Hawaii coach and current GM/head coach of the Roughnecks has guided Houston to a 3-0 record. On Saturday, the Roughnecks topped the Tampa Bay Vipers 34-27 as quarterback PJ Walker completed 24 of his 36 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.

The defensive coordinator of the Vipers? That would be none other than Jerry Glanville, who was on Jones’ UH staff during the 2006 season, where he also held the title of DC.

HOTTEST TEAM IN ⁦@xfl2020⁩? ⁦@CoachJuneJones⁩ @XFLRoughnecks⁩ GO 3 – 0 AFTER WINNING ON THE ROAD TODAY IN TAMPA 34 – 27 HOUSTON LEADS THE XFL W 13 TDs IN THREE GAMES – DIFFERENCE TODAY? QB PLAY & OFFENSIVE DESIGN – NO SURPRISE TO ME AT ALL – ⁦@SkySportsNFL⁩ pic.twitter.com/hw314WJMqd — Jeff Reinebold (@Jeff_Reinebold) February 22, 2020

Here are how the other notable Hawaii ties fared in Week 3:

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback, St. Louis BattleHawks

Professional football made its long-awaited return to the city of St. Louis, and the BattleHawks did not disappoint.

In a 29-9 win over the New York Guardians, Ta’amu completed 12 of his 18 passes for 119 yards and no interceptions. The Pearl City grad also ran the ball three times for 14 yards.

It was the first regular season game in The Dome since the Rams played there on Dec. 17, 2015. Since then, the NFL’s Rams have played their games in Los Angeles.

Hau’oli Kikaha, outside linebacker, Dallas Renegades

In a 24-12 road victory over the Seattle Dragons, the Kahuku product finished with three tackles, a tackle for loss and strip sack.

Hau'oli Kikaha with the B-E-A-U-tiful strip. pic.twitter.com/s2hXWvtMAy — Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) February 16, 2020

Norm Chow, offensive coordinator, LA Wildcats

Former LA Wildcats defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson made headlines after the first week of league action by getting fired after just one game.

It seems that Chow, who coached Hawaii from 2012 to 2015, won’t have to worry about a similar outcome after guiding to the Wildcats offense to a 39-9 victory on Sunday. Quarterback Josh Johnson completed 18 of his 25 passes for 278 yards, three touchdowns and no incompletions. Meanwhile, running back Martez Carter ran the ball 11 times for 34 yards and two scores.

In what can only be summed up as a "Dominant" @xfl2020 victory, the @XFLWildcats make the @XFLDefenders seem defenseless in their 39-9 victory!



Instant Recap! ⬇️https://t.co/NkXRf6ZhhP — XFL Show (@XFLShow) February 24, 2020

Kalani Vakameilalo, defensive tackle, DC Defenders

The 2014 Kapolei graduate, who played collegiately at Oregon State, recorded one tackle against the Wildcats.