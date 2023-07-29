Built in the 1950s, Klum Gym served as the home court for the University of Hawaii’s indoor sports teams until the 1990s. In 2023, it was transformed into a temporary weight room for the UH football team.

Modern Rainbow Warriors were skeptical at first. But over time, the team felt as though it bonded and was bettered by the antique outdoor setup, where like many other instances, not much came easy to the ‘Bows.

“You should be sweating, you should be grinding in there,” senior defensive lineman Andrew Choi said. “It’s iron paradise.”

While the program’s Waterhouse Strength and Conditioning Center under construction, UH turned back the clock and utilized the vintage charm of Klum Gym. Encased in rusted metal, peeling walls and 70 years of history, the team is embracing the historical essence of their temporary training grounds.

“It’s good to face a little adversity every day,” standout safety Peter Manuma says. “It gives us that extra strength, seeing that others before us worked out in here and look what they’ve accomplished.”

Added linebackers coach and former UH player Chris Brown: “No matter how pretty the weights are, they still have to get lifted. It’s a big sweat box, man. … The only thing you can do here is work.”

Leading the workouts is strength and conditioning coach Kody Cooke, who now in his fourth season with the program. Cooke, a former Oklahoma and Tulsa offensive lineman, has earned respect within the program for his appreciation of the culture in the islands.

I don’t think people from the mainland get it until they’re here, what it really means to be a part of this culture,” Cooke said.

“The culture is right. We love each other. The brotherhood is here. We’re a collective unit, but we need to have an edge about who we are and a sense of urgency about going and winning games.”

Cooke and the Rainbow Warriors are set to display their progress in the team’s 2023 season opener on Aug. 26th at Vanderbilt.