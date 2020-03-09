Julissa Tago named to Big West first team

Julissa Tago was named to the Big West women’s basketball all-conference first team on Monday and was just one of five Rainbow Wahine to be honored by the conference.

Tago, who surpassed 1,000 career points in a senior night victory on Saturday, averaged 18 points per game during Big West games.

Junior forward Amy Atwell was named the conference’s Best Sixth Player after averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game while hitting her 3-pointers at an efficient 46.8 percent clip.

Point guard Nae Nae Calhoun was named to the All-Freshman team after averaging 4.06 assists and 5.4 points per game, while junior guard Jadynn Alexander was named to the All-Defensive team.

The Rainbow Wahine enter the conference tournament as the No. 4 seed and will open play on Wednesday against either Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton or CSUN at 5:30 p.m. HST.

🚨 FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG WEST WOMEN’S HOOPS SQUAD 🚨 These ballers know how to #LeaveALegacy pic.twitter.com/sKX0eAJ55D — #BigWestHoops (@BigWestHoops) March 9, 2020