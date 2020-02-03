Julissa Tago named Big West Player of the Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

University of Hawaii women’s basketball senior Julissa Tago was named the Big West Player of the Week on Monday morning.

The senior guard averaged 22 points per game over a 2-0 homestand last week in wins over UC Irvine and Long Beach State.

Tago has started all 21 games this season for the Rainbow Wahine (11-10, 5-3 Big West), averaging 14.0 points per game while hitting 50 of her 154 3-point attempts.

The UH women will play two conference road games this week, starting with Cal Poly in a 5 p.m. tipoff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story