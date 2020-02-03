Julissa Tago named Big West Player of the Week

University of Hawaii women’s basketball senior Julissa Tago was named the Big West Player of the Week on Monday morning.

The senior guard averaged 22 points per game over a 2-0 homestand last week in wins over UC Irvine and Long Beach State.

Julissa Tago (@HawaiiWBB) earns her second #BWCWBB Player of the Week award! 🌈



🏀 Averaged 22.0 points in wins over UC Irvine & Long Beach State

🏀 Scored season-high tying 2️⃣5️⃣ points against Anteaters

🏀 19 points versus Beach



🗣 https://t.co/YCSvh1GODL#GoBows | #PlayBig pic.twitter.com/px6VTAEQfb — #BigWestHoops (@BigWestHoops) February 3, 2020

Tago has started all 21 games this season for the Rainbow Wahine (11-10, 5-3 Big West), averaging 14.0 points per game while hitting 50 of her 154 3-point attempts.

The UH women will play two conference road games this week, starting with Cal Poly in a 5 p.m. tipoff.