University of Hawaii men’s basketball point guard Juan Munoz was granted another year of eligibility for the upcoming 2023-2024 college season.

Munoz petitioned for the extra year recently and was approved for it on Thursday, marking his eighth year of college basketball.

Munoz joined UH in 2021 as a graduate transfer at Longwood, where he was an all-conference point guard.

Both his 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons were cut short before they even began. He tore his ACL prior to the 2021-2022 season and ruptured his achilles before UH’s most recent campaign.

Hawaii’s 2022-2023 season will begin in November.