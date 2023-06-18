Former University of Hawaii standout and current Arizona Diamondbacks utility player Josh Rojas added pitcher to his resume, making two appearances on the mound over the course of a week.
On Tuesday, Rojas pitched the ninth inning of a 15-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four runs on five hits.
Afterwards, Rojas jokingly wished he “mixed it up” more on the mound:
Rojas got an other chance on Sunday and improved drastically, tossing a scoreless ninth inning in a 12-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, including a strikeout against Bo Naylor on a 64 MPH curveball.
Despite the two blowout losses, the Diamondbacks exit the weekend 43-29 for the 2023 season, good for first place in the NL West and second in the National League standings overall behind the Atlanta Braves.
At the plate, Rojas is currently hitting .235 as Arizona’s starting third baseman.