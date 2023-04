Kauai’s Josh Quinlan took the first loss of his professional MMA career on Saturday, falling to Trey Waters via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 72.

All three judges scored the welterweight bout 30-27 in favor of Waters.

Quinlan is now 6-1-1 in his MMA career and 1-1 in the UFC.

The bout between Quinlan and Waters was the first of a main card that featured a bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon as the headliner.