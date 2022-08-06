Kauai’s Josh Quinlan was pulled from his UFC on ESPN 40 fight, which was originally set to take place at the Apex.

Quinlan (5-0) was meant to fight Jason Witt (18-9) on the undercard, but the fight was removed after a trace amount of the long-term metabolite (or M3 metabolite) of the steroid dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT) in urine sample from Quinlan was found.

The trace amount does not indicate any new usage from Quinlan, who was suspended for nine months after testing positive following a fight last September.

There is a possibility the bout between Quinlan and Witt gets moved to UFC on ESPN 41 next week.

Were Quinlan and Witt to fight next week, it is possible the fight gets moved to a catchweight bout instead of a welterweight (170 pounds) contest.