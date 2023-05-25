Governor Josh Green confirmed the new direction for Aloha Stadium on May, announcing multiple elements of a process that will take five years for the University of Hawaii football team to finally have its new home.

Green announced that the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) is moving forward as an integrated and singular public-private-partnership (P3) project.

The stadium itself and surrounding entertainment district will be built using public and private funds by a chosen developer using a “design-build-operate-maintain” approach, steering away from a previously planned two-project approach.

A new request for proposal (RFP) process is set to take place later this year.

As for costs of a project, a Thursday press release reads that the “new approach uses the current appropriation of ~$400 million and transfers the responsibility of long-term funding and cost overruns to the private sector, reducing the risk of financial burden on local taxpayers.”

The stadium and football field itself is projected to be ready for use in time for the 2028 college football season, with a seating capacity minimum of 25,000. Meanwhile, the hope for the surrounding entertainment district is that the “successful developer will be expected to deliver the project in line with the state’s vision of an entertainment district. This is still expected to be built out over approximately 20 years.”

The University of Hawaii football team is currently slated to begin its 2028 season with a home game against Kansas on Aug. 26.