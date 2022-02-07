Josh Brown joins Hawaii football as safeties coach

Josh Brown has joined the University of Hawaii football coaching staff as the team’s new safeties coach.

Brown was most recently the safeties and secondary coach at UTEP and has over two decades of caching experience. He also previously coached with head coach Timmy Chang at Nevada and defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro at Cal Poly.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Also officially announced by UH as additions to the staff were quality control coaches Cade Socha and Jimbo Davis, as well as recruiting coordinator and director of player personnel Nate Ilaoa.

A trio of previous assistants under the Todd Graham regime have been retained as well in graduate assistants Jordan Pu’u-Robinson and P.J. Minaya, as well as quality control coach Ryan Matviko.

Notable upcoming events for the program include walk-on tryouts on Feb. 25th and spring ball beginning in the middle of March.