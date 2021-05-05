Jordan Yamamoto earns win in first appearance for New York Mets

In his first regular season appearance in a New York Mets uniform, Saint Louis alumnus Jordan Yamamoto earned the win in relief in a 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Yamamoto entered Wednesday’s contest at the beginning of the bottom of the second inning. He allowed one run and four hits in 2.2 innings with no walks and a strikeout, exiting with a 4-0 lead. Yamamoto was awarded the win afterwards.
Wednesday was Yamamoto’s first win since July 16, 2019.
Yamamoto was originally set to begin the 2021 season with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets but was called up after a lat injury to Jacob deGrom.