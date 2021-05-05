Jordan Yamamoto earns win in first appearance for New York Mets

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – MARCH 13: Jordan Yamamoto #45 of the New York Mets is congratulated by Francisco Lindor #12 and James McCann #33 before exiting the game in the fourth inning of the Spring Training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 13, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

In his first regular season appearance in a New York Mets uniform, Saint Louis alumnus Jordan Yamamoto earned the win in relief in a 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Yamamoto entered Wednesday’s contest at the beginning of the bottom of the second inning. He allowed one run and four hits in 2.2 innings with no walks and a strikeout, exiting with a 4-0 lead. Yamamoto was awarded the win afterwards.

Wednesday was Yamamoto’s first win since July 16, 2019.

Yamamoto was originally set to begin the 2021 season with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets but was called up after a lat injury to Jacob deGrom.