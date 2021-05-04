Jordan Yamamoto called up by New York Mets

Saint Louis alumnus Jordan Yamamoto has been called up by the New York Mets, according to MiLB.com’s Michael Avallone.
On Tuesday, Yamamoto was supposed to make the opening day start for the Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the big league team. Instead, he’ll join the team ahead of their game against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 1:45 p.m. HST.
Yamamoto was traded to the Mets on Feb. 1 after struggling with the Marlins in 2020, posting a 18.26 ERA with a 3.00 WHIP.
Yamamoto made his MLB debut for Miami in 2019. His first two career starts both consisted of seven shutout innings against the Cardinals.