Jordan Yamamoto called up by New York Mets

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – MARCH 13: Jordan Yamamoto #45 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the Spring Training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 13, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Saint Louis alumnus Jordan Yamamoto has been called up by the New York Mets, according to MiLB.com’s Michael Avallone.

On Tuesday, Yamamoto was supposed to make the opening day start for the Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the big league team. Instead, he’ll join the team ahead of their game against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 1:45 p.m. HST.

Yamamoto was traded to the Mets on Feb. 1 after struggling with the Marlins in 2020, posting a 18.26 ERA with a 3.00 WHIP.

Yamamoto made his MLB debut for Miami in 2019. His first two career starts both consisted of seven shutout innings against the Cardinals.

