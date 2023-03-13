After 10 seasons of professional baseball, Saint Louis alumnus Jordan Yamamoto has called it a career.

Yamamoto announced his retirement on social media on Monday, days after the Los Angeles Dodgers reassigned him from the big league club to the minor leagues.

Yamamoto’s professional career began when he was selected in the 12th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers after his senior season at Saint Louis.

From there, he was traded to the Miami Marlins in 2018 and made his MLB debut in 2019, setting a franchise record with 14 scoreless innings to start his career.

Yamamoto also appeared at the MLB level for the New York Mets in 2021.

In an emotional announcement, the 26-year-old Yamamoto thanked his family and others instrumental to his journey.