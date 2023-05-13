Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu and the D.C. Defenders fell to the Arlington Renegades 35-26 in the XFL championship game on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

After leading the Defenders to a 9-1 record, Ta’amu earned XFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in the league’s 2023 revival season, but could not take home a league championship with him.

On Saturday, Ta’amu completed 16 of his 30 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran the ball four times for a total of 25 yards.

Ta’amu is now free to sign with an NFL team.