Jordan Ta’amu signs with Detroit Lions

Washington Football Team quarterback Jordan Ta’amu throws a pass during an NFL football rookie minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Pearl City alum Jordan Ta’amu has signed with the Detroit Lions.

Ta’amu was previously a member of the Lions’ practice squad at the end of the 2020 season.

During his pro career, Ta’amu has also been a member of the Houston Texans, Washington Football and Baltimore Ravens most recently. He has also had two separate stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Lions.

Ta’amu also played for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL, leading the league in completion percentage.

As a starter at Ole Miss, Ta’amu threw for 5,600 yards and 30 touchdowns from 2018 to 2019.