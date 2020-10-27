Jordan Ta’amu released by Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu throws during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Kansas City Chiefs have released Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu from their practice squad roster, according to NFL insider Dov Kleiman.

Ta’amu signed with the Chiefs in March after a successful stint with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in the spring. He was one of the few NFL players that tested positive for COVID-19 this season, missing multiple weeks of practice.

After his college career at New Mexico Military Institute and Mississippi, Ta’amu’s pro career started with a three-week stint with the Houston Texans in August 2019.

In other Chiefs news, former Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp was moved from the active roster to the practice squad.

