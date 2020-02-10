Jordan Ta’amu leads XFL’s BattleHawks to opening day win

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 09: Jordan Ta’amu #10 of the St. Louis Battlehawks looks for an open receiver in the second quarter against the Dallas Renegades in an XFL Football game on February 09, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The XFL is back. Opening weekend for the new pro football league wrapped up on Sunday with the St. Louis BattleHawks beating the Dallas Renegades 15-9.

St. Louis is led by former Pearl City standout quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

A former Ole Miss Rebel, Ta’amu went 20-27, tossing for 209 yards and running for 77 on just nine carries. The 22 year old’s nine yard touchdown pass in the fourth gave the BattleHawks the lead for good.

Dallas was the preseason favorite to win the XFL championship in it’s first season.

The XFL regular season goes through April 12th. The championship game is scheduled for April 26th.

Ta’amu had a brief preseason stint with the Houston Texans last year. St. Louis’ next game is against the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday. February 16th.