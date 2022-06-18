Pearl City alumnus Jordan Ta’amu closed out his final USFL game of the 2022 season with a 21-18 loss for the Tampa Bay Bandits against the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday.

The Bandits conclude their season at 4-6 and will not make the USFL playoffs, while the Stallions improved to 9-1, good for first place in the South Division.

Ta’amu threw for 225 yards on 17-for-33 passing, including two touchdowns and an interception.

Ta’amu’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Dillon in the third quarter was the longest USFL passing TD of the season.

Next up for Ta’amu is a potential NFL training camp invite or XFL tryout. Ta’amu enjoyed a tenure as a starting quarterback for the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in 2020. He has seven separate stints on NFL rosters, though he has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.