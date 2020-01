NASSAU, BAHAMAS – DECEMBER 04: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his third shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2019 Hero World Challenge at Albany on December 04, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth has withdrawn from the upcoming PGA Sony Open.

Spieth, who has won three majors and 14 professional tournaments in total, was expected to make his 2020 debut in the Jan. 9-12 tournament at Waialae Country Club.

Spieth is ill with a cold and will not participate, according to the Associated Press and Golf Channel.

The Sony Open still boasts a stacked field, led by 2019 champion Matt Kuchar.