Jordan Botelho presented with All-American Bowl jersey on Monday morning

Saint Louis senior linebacker Jordan Botelho received his All-American Bowl jersey on Monday morning on campus, making his commitment to the nation’s premier All-Star game official.

The 2018 Cover2 Manti Te’o award winner for best defensive player in the state received his game jersey and took the time afterwards to take pictures with fellow Saint Louis School students as well.

The 2020 All-American Bowl will take place on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Tx. It will air at 8 a.m. HST on NBC.

This marks the third time in four years that a Crusader was elected to the game. Tua Tagovailoa was selected to the 2017 game, while Faatui Tuitele played in the 2019 edition.