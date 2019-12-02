Breaking News
Body of a missing swimmer off of Kaena Point found

Jordan Botelho presented with All-American Bowl jersey on Monday morning

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Saint Louis senior linebacker Jordan Botelho received his All-American Bowl jersey on Monday morning on campus, making his commitment to the nation’s premier All-Star game official.

The 2018 Cover2 Manti Te’o award winner for best defensive player in the state received his game jersey and took the time afterwards to take pictures with fellow Saint Louis School students as well.

The 2020 All-American Bowl will take place on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Tx. It will air at 8 a.m. HST on NBC.

This marks the third time in four years that a Crusader was elected to the game. Tua Tagovailoa was selected to the 2017 game, while Faatui Tuitele played in the 2019 edition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR