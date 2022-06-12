On Sunday, Virginia Tech’s 2022 season came to an end after the No. 4 Hokies fell 11-2 to Oklahoma in a winner-take-all super regional final.

The Sooners will head to Omaha for the College World Series, while VT’s season ends at 45-14, just shy of the school’s first-ever CWS appearance.

One of the key storylines as far as VT’s season was concerned was the emergence of bullpen arm Jonah Hurney, a left-handed pitcher and 2018 Hawaii Preparatory Academy alumnus.

Hurney, who threw 11.1 innings over a total of eight appearances in 2021, saw both his workload and production increase in 2022.

Hurney finishes his 2022 campaign with a 6-1 record and 2.70 ERA in 25 appearances with 54 strikeouts and one save in 43.1 innings. In his most important outing of the year on Saturday, he struck out seven in four frames, allowing just two hits and one run to earn the victory, forcing Sunday’s showdown.

Hurney is a prospect for July’s MLB Draft but is also eligible to return to VT for the 2023 season.