Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward (9) runs into the end zone scoring a touch down in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

Former University of Hawaii receiver Jojo Ward has agreed to a free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ward played just two seasons for UH, but racked up 1,999 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in his career.

The 2020 NFL Draft came and went without a selection for Ward, who will join the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.