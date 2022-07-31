With 53 newcomers on the University of Hawaii football team’s roster in 2022, ample opportunity exists for immediate impact.

One of the many names that figures to get playing time early and make his mark is Oregon State transfer Jojo Forest, who is looking to lock down a starting role in UH’s secondary.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Forest played in 10 games for the Beavers as a true freshman in 2019, starting two, including a 31-28 loss to the Rainbow Warriors. After opting out of the 2020 season, Forest also sat out of the 2021 season as a transfer.

In joining the ‘Bows, Forest sees an opportunity for rejuvenation, both for himself and the team.

“We’re all coming from different places but we’re bonded like we all came from the same place,” Forest says. “We are all cool. There was no problem getting the chemistry right. We all communicate, we’re all on the same page. We’re all chasing greatness.

“It’s crazy coming out here just seeing all the support. Even on the sidelines. Back at Oregon State, we didn’t have so many people but it’s a lot of support around here, a lot of love. They bring in mainland guys like it’s their own as long as you support their tradition, they respect you. So respect given, you get respect.”