Mountain West Conference media days in Las Vegas gave players and coaches an opportunity to mingle amongst themselves, as well as converse with media. For former University of Hawaii football player John Veneri, it also gave him a chance to get the lay of the land.

Veneri, the co-host of Living808 and Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen, is also taking on the new role of radio play-by-play voice for the Rainbow Warriors this fall for ESPN Honolulu. The UH football role previously belonged to Bobby Curran for 32 seasons before he stepped away in May due to respiratory issues.

“It is just an unbelievable feeling. I take great pride in all the stuff that I’ve done up to this point. This is just another step in my broadcast career I think and I’m super excited about it,” Veneri told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “It’s not a natural progression. A football player doing color is more the natural thing but now to do play-by-play, I just think back to all the games that I’ve watched and all the TV games that I’ve listened to and watched.

I’m still trying to find exactly how i’ll be as a play-by-play (announcer) but everybody else is gonna find out as I find out.”

Veneri, who played for the ‘Bows from 1992 to 1994, will share the booth with his brother, Mark, who provides color commentary for UH football radio broadcasts.

“There’s a big difference in age but he grew up around me and my teammates throughout football and to have him kind of follow in my footsteps as far as broadcasting games, he’s done a great job high school wise, but to now work with him, it really means a lot. … It really means a lot to our family.”