The World Surf League’s Championship Tour is set to continue this week with the Corona Open at J-Bay, South Africa.

With only two events left before the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles, the competition is heating up.

In the men’s division, two-time world champion and Haleiwa’s native, John-John Florence, is currently ranked sixth. Only the top five surfers will advance to the final event. WSL commentator Kaipo Guerrero believes Florence, the 2016 event runner-up, is well-positioned for a late-season surge.

“We haven’t seen John John at J-Bay since 2017,” said Guerrero. “John really needs to make it happen in South Africa, and have a great performance in Tahiti where he’s very comfortable. I’m excited to see what he’s got.”

'He's got the talent, he's got the heat IQ to do all of this' – #Hawaii's John John Florence aims to start late season surge at J-Bay this week https://t.co/sv8sxOOYNC #WSLHawaii #WSL @wsl 🤙🏽 @johnjohnflorenc pic.twitter.com/U0LBMZxdgo — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 12, 2023

Adding to the tension, Florence’s performance will not only impact his shot at a world championship, but also his chances of qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics. “If the tour were to stop today, Florence would be representing the USA,” Guerrero added.

Meanwhile, Hawaii’s Barron Mamiya, currently ranked 13th, is also still mathematically in contention.

In the women’s division, Gabriela Bryan and Betty-Lou Sakura Johnson, both ranked 8th, aim to climb the ranks to join five-time world champion, Carissa Moore, in the WSL Finals.

Contest officials will assess conditions with the first call being made on Wednesday at 7:30 pm HST.

Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Opening Round Matchups:

Heat 1: Molly Picklum (AUS) vs. Caitlin Simmers (USA) vs. Gabriela Bryan (HAW)

Heat 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Sarah Baum (RSA)

Heat 3: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Johanne Defay (FRA)

Heat 4: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)



Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Opening Round Matchups:

Heat 1: Joao Chianca (BRA) vs. Barron Mamiya (HAW) vs. Seth Moniz (HAW)

Heat 2: Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Rio Waida (INA)

Heat 3: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Liam O’Brien (AUS) vs. Kelly Slater (USA)

Heat 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Adin Masencamp (RSA)

Heat 5: Yago Dora (BRA) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS) vs. Ian Gentil (HAW)

Heat 6: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Callum Robson (AUS)

Heat 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS) vs. Matthew McGillivray (RSA)

Heat 8: Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) vs. Jordy Smith (RSA)