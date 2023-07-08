The Major League Baseball All-Star Futures Game, a prestigious showcase of baseball’s top minor league talent, took place on Saturday, spotlighting the sport’s imminent superstars.

Among those to take the field was Hawaii’s own Joey Cantillo.

Cantillo, a 23-year-old pitcher in the Guardians organization, gave an impressive performance. He pitched 1 and 2/3 innings for the American League, racking up 2 strikeouts.

The National League won the game, 5-0.

Currently in Triple-A, Cantillo boasts 81 strikeouts in 63 innings, and an earned run average of 3.41.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Cantillo advance to the major leagues later this season. He is currently ranked 15th among Cleveland prospects according to MLB.com

His performance at the Futures Game, a renowned stage that has previously hosted the likes of Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, and Elly De La Cruz, is indicative of his potential.

Notably, Cantillo is only the fourth Hawaii-born player to participate in this distinguished event. He follows in the footsteps of Jerome Williams, Kurt Suzuki, and Kolten Wong, all of whom went on to achieve successful careers in the major leagues spanning at least 10 years.