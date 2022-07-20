Jocelyn Alo added another major award to her resume on Wednesday, officially taking home the ESPY Award for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports.

The Hauula alum and Campbell native won the award for best college women’s athlete after winning both the USA Softball National Player of the Year and the national championship with Oklahoma for the second year in a row.

Alo was also nominated for the ESPY for Best Record Breaking Performance after breaking the NCAA career home run record on Oahu, but lost to ESPY host Stephen Curry, who won the award after passing Ray Allen for the most 3-pointers made in NBA history.

Alo and the Oklahoma softball team was also nominated for best team, but lost to the Golden State Warriors, who won the NBA title in June.