Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo has made her professional softball decision.

The Hau’ula native and NCAA all-time home run queen announced in an IG live with ESPNW that she has accepted a contract to play for the Vipers of the new Women’s Professional Fastpitch league which begins play on Tuesday.

Alo, who ended her collegiate career last week by helping guide Oklahoma to a second straight NCAA championship says she will not join the team until the second series of the season which begins in Viera, Florida on June 22.

— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) June 13, 2022

The WPF is backed by USA Softball and fellow Sooners legend Lauren Chamberlain, who Alo passed for first all-time in career home runs, is the commissioner.

The Campbell graduate finished her career with two national championships and a bevy of NCAA individual records (122 home runs, 280 runs, 776 total bases, .990 slugging percentage). She was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the WCWS, adding to her two USA Softball National Player of the Year awards.

