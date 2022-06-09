Jocelyn Alo and the Oklahoma Sooners are College World Series champions for the second season in a row.

The Sooners comfortably beat rival Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the best-of-three championship series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, finishing out their 2022 campaign at a near-perfect 59-3.

The national title is Oklahoma’s sixth overall as a program.

Alo, a Campbell alumna and Hauula native, went 1-for-3 at the plate in the series clincher. Despite starting every game at the designated player position, she caught two fly balls in left field in the bottom of the seventh inning before getting a curtain call with two outs.

Alo finishes first in a bevy of NCAA career records, including home runs (122), runs (280), slugging percentage (.990) and total bases (776).

For the 2022 season, Alo hit a sterling .515 with 85 RBI and an NCAA-leading 34 home runs.

