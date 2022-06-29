Following her record setting senior season at the University of Oklahoma, Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo has been nominated for two ESPY Awards.

ESPN revealed the list of nominees earlier this week with Alo being in the running for both best college athlete in women’s sports and best record-breaking performance.

The Campbell graduate rewrote the record books in her time at Oklahoma, ending her collegiate career as a two-time national champion, two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and the NCAA career record holder for home runs, slugging percentage and total bases.

The Ha’ula native is the sport’s all-time home run queen with 122, where in her final collegiate season she crushed an NCAA-best 34 home runs, to go with a .515 batting average, 85 RBIs and 1.212 slugging percentage.

Currently, she is playing professionally with the Vipers of the WPF, Women’s Professional Fastpitch and the USA National Team.

Here is a look at the awards and fellow nominees that Alo joins:

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most in Division I history (96)

Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record

Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women’s Basketball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

Fan can vote until July 17th. To view and complete a ballot, click here.

The 2022 ESPY’s presented by Capital One is set for July 20th from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The ESPYS will air live at 2 p.m. HST, ABC